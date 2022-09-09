HM Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire pays tribute to Her Majesty the Queen

A statement from the Lord Lieutenant’s office offered condolences to King Charles and the Royal family: “It is with huge sorrow that we learned of the death of her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022. The Queen ruled for longer than any other sovereign in British history and has been the head of a worldwide family of more than 2½ billion people. She became a much-loved figure in the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and across the globe.

“Respected for her outstanding sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service, she has been an important figure-head for us all.

“Her Majesty visited Bedfordshire on numerous occasions, often supported by her loving husband HRH The Duke of Edinburgh to whom she was married for 73 years.”

HM Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire expressed her condolences on the death of her Majesty the Queen

Flags are being flown at half-mast across Bedfordshire for the period of mourning and books of condolence will be available across Bedfordshire for people to write the messages.

HM Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada, said: “On behalf of the people of Bedfordshire, may I express our sincere condolences to his Royal Highness King Charles III and all members of the Royal Family for the loss of Her Majesty the Queen.