High Street to close for 100 CARS at Bedford River Festival

The High Street will close for the River Festival weekend (July 23 and 24) as it plays host to the 100 cars.

They will be displayed down the length of the High Street as well as around St Paul’s Square.

This High Street closure – which Bedford Today revealed back in March – is sponsored by Bedford BID.

A 1976 Cadillac Eldorado convertible

One of the oldest cars in Britain is expected to appear, a stately 1904 Ford Model C from America.

From that to a McClaren 720s supercar, and a whole host of motoring goodies in between with iconic cars from every era and every type from the last century.