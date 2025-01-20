High Sheriff of Bedfordshire visits Blakelands Lodge Care Home

Blakelands Lodge Care Home recently had the pleasure of hosting the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Bav Shah, for a memorable visit.

During his time at the home, High Sheriff Shah spent several hours getting to know the residents and staff, engaging in heartfelt conversations, and learning more about the daily activities and initiatives at the home.

One resident was recognised for her long and dedicated service with the NHS, and the High Sheriff expressed his appreciation for her contributions to healthcare. He also promised to return for another visit in the near future, much to the delight of everyone at Blakelands Lodge.

High Sheriff Shah commented: "I was delighted to be invited to Blakelands Lodge Care Home to meet the residents and have some wonderful conversations. It was great to see the range of activities that Blakelands offers to keep the residents engaged.

James Eeles-Feeney, High Sheriff Shah, and Hayley Lant (Front of House Manager) at Blakelands Lodge.James Eeles-Feeney, High Sheriff Shah, and Hayley Lant (Front of House Manager) at Blakelands Lodge.
“We also had a chance to discuss what can be done to collaborate with the local community, and I look forward to working together in the future."

James Eeles-Feeney, home manager, said: "It was wonderful of the High Sheriff to take the time to visit us and meet some of our incredible residents and staff. The residents really enjoyed meeting him, and it was a talking point for many days afterwards."

The visit highlighted the strong sense of community at Blakelands Lodge, where residents are encouraged to stay active, social, and involved in various activities. For more information, call 01234 862 629 or email [email protected].

Blakelands Lodge is a residential and dementia care home in Marston Moretaine, operated by Ideal Carehomes, which is now part of the HC-One family. With 66 ensuite bedrooms, attractive décor and freely accessible gardens, Blakelands Lodge is welcoming new residents for short- and long-term placements with a unique all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to residents and their families.

