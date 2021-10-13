Here's why Bedford is one of the luckiest towns in the UK

Those of us who live in Bedford already feel lucky. Right?

The people, the beautiful parks, the thumping music scene and the plethora of fantastic restaurants are just a few of the reasons why we feel fortunate.

But new research by MrQ has revealed when it comes to winning money, Bedford is the eighth most lucky town in the country.

Bedford

Apparently, we are pretty good at winning £1,000 plus. Who knew?

MrQ analysed its internal data to show where the most wins took place and measured this against the population to find the win rate per 100,000 people.

Bedford had 13 wins of more than a grand and with a population of 93,378, this means there were 13.9 wins per 100,000 people.

Coming out on top was Wigan - but the good news is we beat Milton Keynes, Luton - and London.