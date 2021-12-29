Here's where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Bedford

From tomorrow (Thursday) through to Monday, January 10, there will be eight Christmas tree recycling sites across the borough.

Real Christmas trees can be dropped off at any of the following sites:

*Hillgrounds Road, Kempston- opposite the shops near Hartwell Drive

There's plenty of places in Bedford to recycle your tree

*Jubilee Park, Bedford- opposite North Lodge, Canvin Way

*Milton Ernest Garden Centre, Radwell Road off the A6

*Mowsbury Park Car Park, Wentworth Drive, Bedford (please note this is a slight change from the usual place at Mowsbury Park Car Park on Kimbolton Road)

*Podington Garden Centre, High Street, Podington

*Roxton Garden Centre, A421 near the Black Cat Roundabout

*Seasons Garden Centre, Bedford Road, Wixams

*Household Waste Recycling Centre, Barkers Lane, Bedford