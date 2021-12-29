Here's where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Bedford
Just don't forget to take off those decorations
From tomorrow (Thursday) through to Monday, January 10, there will be eight Christmas tree recycling sites across the borough.
Real Christmas trees can be dropped off at any of the following sites:
*Hillgrounds Road, Kempston- opposite the shops near Hartwell Drive
*Jubilee Park, Bedford- opposite North Lodge, Canvin Way
*Milton Ernest Garden Centre, Radwell Road off the A6
*Mowsbury Park Car Park, Wentworth Drive, Bedford (please note this is a slight change from the usual place at Mowsbury Park Car Park on Kimbolton Road)
*Podington Garden Centre, High Street, Podington
*Roxton Garden Centre, A421 near the Black Cat Roundabout
*Seasons Garden Centre, Bedford Road, Wixams
*Household Waste Recycling Centre, Barkers Lane, Bedford
Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: “Just take off all the decorations and containers, leave it in the designated area, and you’re done and your tree will be collected and composted.”