Here's where over 110 new trees are being planted in Bedford as part of green scheme
Residents and businesses donated cash - and there's still time to get involved
The council has been given funding to plant over 110 trees across the borough.
The cash has been raised by residents as well through corporate sponsorships.
The campaign is part of a national government-funded project by charity Trees for Cities - called Trees for Streets - which Bedford Borough Council has joined.
Here's how many trees will be planted in which wards:
Kempston Rural - 1 tree
Brickhill - 1 tree
Castle - 5 trees
De Parys - 5 trees
Newnham - 21 trees
Bromham & Biddenham - 41 trees
Putnoe - 3 trees
Cauldwell - 11 trees
Kempston West - 9 trees
Kingsbrook - 5 trees
Queen's Park - 8 trees
Kempston Central And East - 1 tree
Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: “There are an immense number of environmental, health and wellbeing benefits to planting more trees on our streets, so we’re excited to announce that we’ve now received funding for over 110 trees through the Trees for Streets programme.
"Both businesses and residents have been incredibly engaged with the scheme and have worked together to bring more trees to the streets of Bedford borough.
“If you would like to sponsor a tree for your street, you have until Monday, December 5 to get involved.”