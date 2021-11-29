Here's where over 110 new trees are being planted in Bedford as part of green scheme

The council has been given funding to plant over 110 trees across the borough.

The cash has been raised by residents as well through corporate sponsorships.

The campaign is part of a national government-funded project by charity Trees for Cities - called Trees for Streets - which Bedford Borough Council has joined.

The tree at the bottom of Garfield Street

Here's how many trees will be planted in which wards:

Kempston Rural - 1 tree

Brickhill - 1 tree

Castle - 5 trees

De Parys - 5 trees

Newnham - 21 trees

Bromham & Biddenham - 41 trees

Putnoe - 3 trees

Cauldwell - 11 trees

Kempston West - 9 trees

Kingsbrook - 5 trees

Queen's Park - 8 trees

Kempston Central And East - 1 tree

Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: “There are an immense number of environmental, health and wellbeing benefits to planting more trees on our streets, so we’re excited to announce that we’ve now received funding for over 110 trees through the Trees for Streets programme.

"Both businesses and residents have been incredibly engaged with the scheme and have worked together to bring more trees to the streets of Bedford borough.