Firefighters have been called to various incidents in Bedford this week, including a blaze in an electrical store cupboard and a building fire involving an industrial hopper

We have been taking a look at incidents in Bedford which Beds Fire and Rescue have attended over the past week.

. On Monday July 28 two fire crews attended a blaze in an electrical store cupboard on Farrar Street in Kempston just before 9pm.

The fire took place in a cupboard at a two-storey house in multiple occupation.

Firefighters based at Ampthill and Bedford wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera, small gear and positive pressure ventilation to extinguish the fire and check for hotspots.

Fire crews carried out cutting away, while UK Power Networks isolated the electrics. The cause of the fire was accidental.

> Also on July 28 two fire crews attended a building fire on Mile Road in Bedford which involved an industrial hopper.

Crews from Bedford and Kempston wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire and check for further spread.

An internal inspection of external filters and ducting was completed, with the cause of the fire determined as accidental.

> In the early hours of Friday July 25 a fire crew was called to a skip fire at Aspects Leisure Centre in Bedford.

The blaze broke out just before 3.45am with firefighters using a hose reel to extinguish it. The cause of the fire was accidental.

> On Wednesday July 23 firefighters were called to a small fire in a field on Longholme Way in Bedford at just after 4.45pm.

Firefighters used buckets of water to extinguish the blaze, with the cause determined as accidental.

> On Tuesday July 22 firefighters were called to a fire in a commercial building on Ampthill Road in Bedford at 10.50am.

The fire took place in a low bank within a testing room with crews wearing breathing apparatus isolating the electrics and using a hose reel jet, safety jet and positive pressure ventilation to tackle the blaze.

The cause of the fire was ruled as accidental.

> At just after 2pm on Monday July 21 firefighters were called to a bin fire on Old Ford End Road in Bedford.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, which was determined to have been started accidentally.

