Here's when Bedford shops will be open for late night Christmas shopping

If you're wondering when you'll be able to get to the shops to do some Christmas shopping, never fear - late night opening hours in Bedford start on December 2.

Shops will be staying open until 8pm on Thursdays, with the Harpur Shopping Centre also open until 8pm from Monday, December 20 to Thursday, December 23.

Of course, as Bedford is blessed with more than its fair share of fantastic independents, opening hours may vary - so if you have a particular shopping destination in mind, it's always best to check directly.

Extended opening hours start on December 2

Shops will be open from 9am to 9pm on Thursday, December 2; Thursday, December 9; Thursday, December 16 and Friday, December 17.

On Saturday, December 18 they will be open from 8am to 6pm - but it's normal shopping hours on Sunday, December 19.

From Monday, December 20 to Thursday, December 23, opening hours will be from 8am until 8pm.

Christmas Eve opening hours are 8am to 5pm.

On Boxing Day, shops will be open from 10am to 4pm.

Monday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 28 are Bank Holidays, but shops will open from 10am to 5pm - with larger stores being able to trade from 9am to 6pm.

It's back to normal 9am to 5.30pm opening from Wednesday, December 29 to Friday, December 31.