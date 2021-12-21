Here's what day your bin will be collected in Bedford over Christmas and New Year

You know what it's like, you put your bin out over Christmas and it doesn't get collected.

With more waste over the festive period and confusion over whether your regular bin day has actually moved, it's easy to see the refuse pile up.

In fact, it's rubbish.

Wheelie bins

But fear not, as we've got a handy guide:

If your normal collection was Monday, December 27 - it's now TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28

If your normal collection was Tuesday, December 28 - it's now WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29

If your normal collection was Wednesday, December 29 - it's now THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30

If your normal collection was Thursday, December 30- it's now FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31

If your normal collection was Friday, December 31 - it's now MONDAY, JANUARY 3

If your normal collection was Monday, January 3 - it's now TUESDAY, JANUARY 4

If your normal collection was Tuesday, January 4 - it's now WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5

If your normal collection was Wednesday, January 5 - it's now THURSDAY, JANUARY 6

If your normal collection was Thursday, January 6 - it's now FRIDAY, JANUARY 7

If your normal collection was Friday, January 7 - it's now SATURDAY, JANUARY 8