Here’s the winners of the Bedford sport awards
Clubs and schools get top gongs
This year’s Bedford Borough Sport and Physical Activity Awards was held on Monday (December 5).
With 280 attendees and Ellie Rattu as guest speaker, 15 awards were presented by the Bedford Borough Council Sports Development Unit on behalf of Active Bedford at the Corn Exchange.
The winners were:
Bedford Hockey Club is Club of the Year, sponsored by Be Active
Bedford Walking Football is Community Club / Group of the Year, sponsored by Bedford Sports Foundation
Great Denham Primary School is Primary School of the Year, sponsored by Times Tables Rock Starts
Goldington Academy is Secondary School of the Year, sponsored by the Bedford Borough Council’s Sports Development Unit
Gary Cox is Adult Disability Sports Personality of the Year, sponsored by Bedford Borough Council
Varun Bandi is Junior Disability Sports Personality of the Year, sponsored by Bedford Borough Council
Sean Chigumba received a Special Commendation for Junior Disability Sports Personality of the Year
Eloise Cole is Junior Personality of the Year, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Bedford Park
Stephen Ames received a Special Commendation for Young Volunteer of the Year
Kai Williams is Young Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by Bedford Borough Council
Bedford Ladies Tug of War Teams won Team of the Year sponsored, by University of Bedfordshire
Dave Parratt is Unsung Hero, sponsored by Bedford Borough Council
Steve Vinnicombe is Coach of the Year, sponsored by the Bedford College Group
Ellie Rattu is Adult Personality of the Year, sponsored by the Bedford Borough Council’s Sports Development Unit
Su Felce is the winner of Service to Sport, sponsored by Bedford Borough Council