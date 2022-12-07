This year’s Bedford Borough Sport and Physical Activity Awards was held on Monday (December 5).

With 280 attendees and Ellie Rattu as guest speaker, 15 awards were presented by the Bedford Borough Council Sports Development Unit on behalf of Active Bedford at the Corn Exchange.

The winners were:

Bedford Hockey Club is Club of the Year, sponsored by Be Active

Bedford Walking Football is Community Club / Group of the Year, sponsored by Bedford Sports Foundation

Great Denham Primary School is Primary School of the Year, sponsored by Times Tables Rock Starts

Goldington Academy is Secondary School of the Year, sponsored by the Bedford Borough Council’s Sports Development Unit

Gary Cox is Adult Disability Sports Personality of the Year, sponsored by Bedford Borough Council

Varun Bandi is Junior Disability Sports Personality of the Year, sponsored by Bedford Borough Council

Sean Chigumba received a Special Commendation for Junior Disability Sports Personality of the Year

Eloise Cole is Junior Personality of the Year, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Bedford Park

Stephen Ames received a Special Commendation for Young Volunteer of the Year

Kai Williams is Young Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by Bedford Borough Council

Bedford Ladies Tug of War Teams won Team of the Year sponsored, by University of Bedfordshire

Dave Parratt is Unsung Hero, sponsored by Bedford Borough Council

Steve Vinnicombe is Coach of the Year, sponsored by the Bedford College Group

Ellie Rattu is Adult Personality of the Year, sponsored by the Bedford Borough Council’s Sports Development Unit

