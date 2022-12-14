News you can trust since 1845
Here's the winner of Bedford's Christmas card competition

The mayor received over 400 entries

By Clare Turner
Congratulations Dulmi for this very colourful effort.

After receiving over 400 entries, Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson has announced the winner of the Christmas card competition.

And it’s from Dulmi who is in Year 1 at Shackleton Primary School. The design features Father Christmas, a snowman, a Christmas tree, decorations and presents.

Shackleton Primary School pupil Dulmi won Bedford Christmas card competition
Runners-up were Livingston Primary School Year 6 pupil Raven and Scott Primary School Angharad also from Year 6.

A selection of the entries are on display in the Harpur Centre.

Bedford