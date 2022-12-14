Here's the winner of Bedford's Christmas card competition
The mayor received over 400 entries
By Clare Turner
Congratulations Dulmi for this very colourful effort.
After receiving over 400 entries, Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson has announced the winner of the Christmas card competition.
And it’s from Dulmi who is in Year 1 at Shackleton Primary School. The design features Father Christmas, a snowman, a Christmas tree, decorations and presents.
Runners-up were Livingston Primary School Year 6 pupil Raven and Scott Primary School Angharad also from Year 6.
A selection of the entries are on display in the Harpur Centre.