Here's the winner of Bedford's Christmas card competition

Congratulations Dulmi for this very colourful effort.

After receiving over 400 entries, Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson has announced the winner of the Christmas card competition.

And it’s from Dulmi who is in Year 1 at Shackleton Primary School. The design features Father Christmas, a snowman, a Christmas tree, decorations and presents.

Runners-up were Livingston Primary School Year 6 pupil Raven and Scott Primary School Angharad also from Year 6.