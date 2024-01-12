Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford people, community groups, schools and organisations are being given the chance to get their hands on free trees as part of this year's tree planting project by the council.

The council has 5,000 trees up for grabs. Tree planting sessions will take place on Thursday, January 18 at 10.30am at Cardinton Road and Tuesday, February 13 at 10.30am on Morr Lane near Elstow, and on Wednesday, February 21 and Saturday, February 24 from 10am to 1pm at Oasis Beach Pool car park.

Volunteers are asked to email [email protected] with their choice of site, name and contact email or phone number and details of anyone joining them. An email will be sent to confirm the booking and details of the site, such as if parking is available. People are encouraged touse sustainable forms of transport where possible. Children are welcome but must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times.

A full list of species and some frequently asked questions will be available a few days before the event here.

Residents will need to provide their address and will be able to take away up to five trees while businesses, community groups and schools can collect up to 25 trees. The trees will all need to be planted on private land in Bedford borough and with the owner’s permission.

Growing Beds Ltd will also be supplying compost at no charge for residents to take away on the day – but you must bring something suitable to protect the roots during transport, such as a plastic bag.

Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment, highways, and transport, said, “The tree giveaway has proven to be immensely popular over the last few years and I recommend arriving early if people don’t want to miss out on their first choice of tree species.

“No experience is needed for the tree planting sessions as staff will be on hand to help with guidance and advice. People should wear suitable warm clothing, including gloves and boots. Equipment, such as spades and clout hammers, will also be provided on the day.”

This year’s community planting projects are in partnership with the Forest of Marston Vale and funded through the Trees for Climate initiative.