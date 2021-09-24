Here's how you can help shape the future of Bedford's Prebend Day Centre

A homeless service in Bedford is encouraging people to fill out a survey and help shape the future of The Prebend Day Centre.

The Prebend Day Centre has been on the front line of homelessness relief in Bedford for many years, providing food, clothing, showers, warmth, safety and support, offering a life-line to some of the town's most vulnerable citizens.

Thanks to a significant commitment and investment from central government and Bedford Borough Council, there has been a new approach to how the centre tackles homelessness and rough sleeping.

L to R: Lee Phanco (Bedford Borough Council), Ben Salisbury (Kier), Mayor Dave Hodgson (Bedford Borough Council), Shaun Hodgkin (Kier), Anita McCallum (SMART CJS), Stephen Fletcher (Bedford Borough Council) and Jen Robus (SMART CJS) outside the Rogers Court homeless service

Now that new services are bedding in, the team are preparing to redevelop the Prebend Centre.

The Prebend Day Centre has created a survey and is asking the public to complete it, to help shape the future of the centre.

Jen Robus, area manager for Bedford and Milton Keynes, said: "Our team has been busy implementing a brand new, 20 unit, supported accommodation service at Rogers Court in Bedford.

"At the same time, we are still supporting a number of people in emergency accommodation in multiple locations across Bedford, whilst they seek longer-term accommodation and prepare them to move forward.

"Our rough sleeper team continues to pound the pavements, providing outreach support and welfare checks to the few individuals who have returned to the street, ensuring that anyone who wishes to be off the street is provided with a safe and secure place to stay.

"We believe the centre still has an important role to play and we need the input of people who will use the Centre, partner agencies and the wider Bedford community to help us shape its future."

