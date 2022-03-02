As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues many people are wondering just what they can do to help.

Bedford's mayor Dave Hodgson met with members of Bedford's Ukranian community last night (March 1) - and says many Bedford people have already been in touch to find out what they can do to support the people of Ukraine.

He said: "I, like so many, am shocked and appalled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Listening to our residents telling us of their family and friends experiences in Ukraine was beyond heart-breaking.

Bedford Town Bridge lit up in the colours of the Ukranian flag

"You may have seen over the weekend we lit the Town Bridge and Riverside Bridge blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, to show our solidarity - though it seems such a little thing in the face of what is happening in Ukraine.

"It is so difficult to know what we can do as individuals and so many residents have already contacted me to ask how they can help. Having spoken with some of Bedford Borough's Ukrainian community we have identified three ways in which you can help:

"Donate essential items that will be transported to Ukraine. The most needed right now are, batteries, torches and candles, dry sanitary products, thermal clothes, gloves and hats, painkillers and duvets, blankets, sleeping bags, pillows and bedding. You can donate at the Polish House/Stacja Dom Polski at 18-20 Ashburnham Road, Bedford MK40 1DS, beside the railway station, today (Wednesday) and Saturday from 7pm. Please note, they cannot accept any food.

"Donate money to the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain.

"Sign the petition on Parliament's website calling on the Government to waive visas requirement for Ukrainian refugees.

He added "Bedford Borough Council has a proud history of humanitarian support during times of international crisis and welcomed refugees fleeing from Syria and most recently Afghanistan. In both of these cases the Council worked with the Home Office and the Local Government Association to help support these refuges, and we stand ready again to help those fleeing Ukraine."

UK Aid for Ukraine

Meanwhile Bedford resident Harry Jackson has launched the UK Aid for Ukraine Facebook page - and has been inundated with donations and offers of help.

An aid convoy is set to head to Ukraine on Saturday, loaded with medical supplies and medical volunteers to help establish a field hospital in Western Ukraine.

But he is still appealing for more medical supplies, along with donations of helmets and body armour.

You can take donations to The EntShed Castle Road, MK403Q or Combat Cellar, Northampton NN5 5HS.

You can also buy items via the group's Amazon Wishlist or donate via PayPal.

Help Ukraine BAMK (Bedford, Aylsebury, Milton Keynes)

Help Ukraine BAMK (Bedford, Aylsebury, Milton Keynes) is also collecting donations for Ukrainian fighters and refugees.