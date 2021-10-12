Here's how Bedford children could see their design featured on the mayor's Christmas card

Calling all budding young artists - Bedford' s mayor is calling on children to use their creativity to design his Christmas card.

This year's card theme is 'kindness'.

Mayor Dave said: "Last year we had lots of fantastic pictures from children across the borough and I enjoyed seeing them all, choosing a winner was particularly hard. I look forward to seeing this year’s entries.”

Last year's winner (on the front of the card - right) and runners up on the back (left)

Entries should be on an A4 piece of paper created using paint, crayons or felt-tip pens.

Drawings that contain bright colours will make especially good designs.

When the children have finished their drawings, please write the following details on the back of each picture: name, age, class and school name.

Home-schooled children are also welcome to join in and put ‘home-schooled’ instead of the class and school name.

The closing date to receive the entries is Friday, November 12.