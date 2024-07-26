Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Bedford's restaurants and takeaways
and live on Freeview channel 276
Most restaurants and takeaways have scored really well – with only a handful given a three rating. And all that means is FSA inspectors are generally satisfactory by their hygiene standards.
All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
RATED 5 – Noshis Desserts, Bedford – inspected on July 11
RATED 5 – Jars Hospitality Ltd at Bedford & County Golf Club, Green Lane, Clapham – inspected on July 10
RATED 5 – Amici Restaurant, St Peter’s Street, Bedford – inspected on July 9
RATED 5 – E&G Kitchen, Kempston – inspected on July 8
RATED 5 – The Cake Shop, Library Walk, Bedford – inspected on July 8
RATED 5 – Ride Leisure Events Ltd at Wyboston Water Sports Centre, Great North Road, Wyboston – inspected on June 25
RATED 5 – German Donor Kebab, High Street, Bedford – inspected on June 24
RATED 5 – Dessert Island, St Loyes Street, Bedford – inspected on June 12
RATED 5 – The Devonshire Arms, Dudley Street, Bedford – inspected on June 26
RATED 5 – The Falcon Inn, Rushden Road, Bletsoe – inspected on June 7
RATED 5 – Tasty Tuck, Tavistock Street, Bedford – inspected on July 10
RATED 5 – Ghost Kitchen, Westbourne Road, Bedford – inspected on June 26
RATED 4 – Andreas Kebabs, The Broadway, Bedford – inspected on June 4
RATED 4 – River Café, High Street, Bedford – inspected on June 10
RATED 4 – The Mill Yard Coffee Lounge, Mill Yard, Mill Street, Bedford – inspected on June 12
RATED 4 – Hayat Peri Peri & Pizza, Ford End Road, Bedford – inspected on July 1
RATED 4 – Subway at Tesco site, Riverfield Drive, Bedford – inspected on March 15
RATED 4 – Lakeside Fish & Chip, Brooklands Avenue, Wixams – inspected on June 19
RATED 3 – The Prince of Wales, Northampton Road, Bromham – inspected on May 30
RATED 3 – Caffe Amore, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on June 3
RATED 3 – Eatalia, High Street, Bedford – inspected on June 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.