Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Bedford's restaurants and takeaways

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has posted its latest food hygiene ratings and it’s great news for every Bedford business.

Most restaurants and takeaways have scored really well – with only a handful given a three rating. And all that means is FSA inspectors are generally satisfactory by their hygiene standards.

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

RATED 5 – Noshis Desserts, Bedford – inspected on July 11

RATED 5 – Jars Hospitality Ltd at Bedford & County Golf Club, Green Lane, Clapham – inspected on July 10

RATED 5 – Amici Restaurant, St Peter’s Street, Bedford – inspected on July 9

RATED 5 – E&G Kitchen, Kempston – inspected on July 8

RATED 5 – The Cake Shop, Library Walk, Bedford – inspected on July 8

RATED 5 – Ride Leisure Events Ltd at Wyboston Water Sports Centre, Great North Road, Wyboston – inspected on June 25

RATED 5 – German Donor Kebab, High Street, Bedford – inspected on June 24

RATED 5 – Dessert Island, St Loyes Street, Bedford – inspected on June 12

RATED 5 – The Devonshire Arms, Dudley Street, Bedford – inspected on June 26

RATED 5 – The Falcon Inn, Rushden Road, Bletsoe – inspected on June 7

RATED 5 – Tasty Tuck, Tavistock Street, Bedford – inspected on July 10

RATED 5 – Ghost Kitchen, Westbourne Road, Bedford – inspected on June 26

RATED 4 – Andreas Kebabs, The Broadway, Bedford – inspected on June 4

RATED 4 – River Café, High Street, Bedford – inspected on June 10

RATED 4 – The Mill Yard Coffee Lounge, Mill Yard, Mill Street, Bedford – inspected on June 12

RATED 4 – Hayat Peri Peri & Pizza, Ford End Road, Bedford – inspected on July 1

RATED 4 – Subway at Tesco site, Riverfield Drive, Bedford – inspected on March 15

RATED 4 – Lakeside Fish & Chip, Brooklands Avenue, Wixams – inspected on June 19

RATED 3 – The Prince of Wales, Northampton Road, Bromham – inspected on May 30

RATED 3 – Caffe Amore, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on June 3