How valuable is your postcode?

Database management company Address Intelligence's data tool has crunched the numbers to uncover which areas are the most highly valued by estate agents.

The data is based on property value and average income of an area from more than 30 sources.

We asked the company to reveal the top five most expensive postcodes in Bedford ........ and the bottom five.

Is your postcode on the list?

1. MK43 7AD The average property price for this postcode in Odell was £1,854,500 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. MK43 7JJ The average property price for this postcode in Felmersham was £1,699,000 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. MK43 8HQ The average property price for this postcode in Bromham was £1,675,900 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. MK45 3JL The average property price for this postcode in Houghton Conquest was £1,579,500 Photo: Google Photo Sales