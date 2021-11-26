Here are some of the best places to book your Christmas lunch in Bedford

After last year's shambles with Boris and Covid putting the last-minute kibosh on Christmas, you might feel like going crazy this time around.

After the pandemic forced us to scale back our plans, surely this year means we can pull out all the stops. Right?

Of course, many of you will want to stay at home and have the family over.

But for those of you who aren't an ace in the kitchen - or just can't face the drudge of doing the dishes - help is at hand.

Here, we feature just some of the best places in and around Bedford offering a proper Crimbo nosh-up - so you can let someone else do the heavy lifting this festive season instead.

1. Amici - St Peter's Street One TripAdvisor reviewer gave them top marks, saying "Food was just brilliant and so very tasty." This year's menu includes escalopes of thin turkey breast cooked with parma-ham in marsala wine & demi-glace sauce as well as Italian Arborio rice cooked with sun dried porcini mushrooms white wine garlic & parmesan cheese

2. d'Parys - De Parys Avenue Top marks again with one TripAdvisor reviewer saying "all three courses we had were excellent & the main course was up there as one of the best Christmas dinners I've had." As well as traditional roast turkey, this year's menu includes roast halibut fillet with wine braised baby leeks

3. The Knife & Cleaver - The Grove, Houghton Conquest 5 out of 5 with one TripAdvisor reviewer saying "the lunch was amazing - 7 course meal plus a pressie for everyone from the restaurant. What a nice touch, will certainly be returning and will tell my friends to come here"

4. The Flying Horse - The Green, Clophill Another 5 out of 5 review on TripAdvisor. One reviewer said: "We enjoyed a great meal with lovely service on Christmas Day." As well as turkey with all the trimmings, on this year's menu there's British venison steak as well as handmade mixed mushroom Wellington for the vegans