Autumn leaf. Picture: Aaron Burden on Unsplashplaceholder image
Autumn leaf. Picture: Aaron Burden on Unsplash

Here are 12 autumn walks to enjoy around Bedfordshire

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2025, 12:18 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 12:31 BST
Autumn has arrived, and with it comes the perfect excuse to head outdoors and enjoy Bedfordshire when it is at its most colourful.

From the golden leaves lining riverside paths to sweeping views across the Downs, the county is full of seasonal walks that showcase its natural beauty.

In this guide, we round up some of the very best spots to visit — from well-known favourites to hidden gems tucked away in woodland and countryside. Whether you’re looking for a gentle weekend stroll or a good hike, these routes offer something for everyone.

Walking through the county’s woodlands, meadows, and riversides isn’t just a chance to catch a beautiful sunrise or sunset — it’s also great for your mental health, giving you a moment of calm, fresh air, and space to think.

So if you’re ready to make the most of the season, pull on your walking boots and discover the best autumn walks Bedfordshire has to offer.

This large reserve in Bedford combines lakes, reedbeds, meadows and woodland. In autumn, the trees around the lake turn deep red and gold, and it’s a brilliant place to watch migrating birds resting on the water.

1. Priory Country Park

This large reserve in Bedford combines lakes, reedbeds, meadows and woodland. In autumn, the trees around the lake turn deep red and gold, and it’s a brilliant place to watch migrating birds resting on the water. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
With more than a million trees planted, the Forest of Marston Vale, just outside Bedford, is one of the best places in Bedfordshire to experience autumn woodland on a big scale. It also has open meadows and wetlands where you might see deer, owls and fungi in season.

2. The Forest of Marston Vale & Millennium Country Park

With more than a million trees planted, the Forest of Marston Vale, just outside Bedford, is one of the best places in Bedfordshire to experience autumn woodland on a big scale. It also has open meadows and wetlands where you might see deer, owls and fungi in season. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Moggerhanger Park Woodlands, just east of Bedford, offers a less manicured landscape than many town parks, with chestnuts, oaks and birches providing a canopy of autumn colour. It’s also rich in fungi (don't eat them!) and is great for a quiet, natural walk.

3. Moggerhanger Park Woodlands

Moggerhanger Park Woodlands, just east of Bedford, offers a less manicured landscape than many town parks, with chestnuts, oaks and birches providing a canopy of autumn colour. It’s also rich in fungi (don't eat them!) and is great for a quiet, natural walk. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Riddy, in the market town of Sandy, is a flood meadow and riverside habitat along the River Ivel. It’s perfect for spotting herons, kingfishers and other wildlife, all against the backdrop of autumn foliage. Just a short walk from the town centre and railway station, it’s quiet, open and peaceful.

4. The Riddy, Sandy

The Riddy, in the market town of Sandy, is a flood meadow and riverside habitat along the River Ivel. It’s perfect for spotting herons, kingfishers and other wildlife, all against the backdrop of autumn foliage. Just a short walk from the town centre and railway station, it’s quiet, open and peaceful. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice