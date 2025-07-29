Residents are invited to join a community litter pick organised by Bedford Borough Council next month

A community litter pick is taking place in Bedford on Sunday August 10, with residents of all ages invited to come and help keep the town centre tidy.

The litter pick is covering a stretch of the town centre between Riverside Square and St Cuthbert’s Street and is scheduled between 10am and midday.

Equipment including bags, litter pickers, rings, gloves and high-visibility vests will be provided to volunteers.

Children under the age of 18 are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult.

The litter pick is being organised by Bedford Borough Council and aims to build on the recent success of a Rivercare litter pick, during which more than 180 volunteers collected large amounts of rubbish along the riverside area of the town.

Councillor Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity at Bedford Borough Council said: "Our rivercare events have shown just how powerful community spirit can be in keeping Bedford beautiful.

"We’re excited to bring that same energy to the town centre litter pick.

"It’s a chance not only to improve our environment but also to meet new people, enjoy the outdoors, and celebrate what makes Bedford special."

Residents planning to attend are asked to email [email protected].

A detailed map of the litter pick area will be shared with participants nearer the time, with the event starting from the new Visitor Information Centre, located on Silver Square.

