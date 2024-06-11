Healthy meals, fun activities and free childcare for Bedford families this summer thanks to council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holiday activities and food (HAF) programme is back this summer with healthy meals, fun activities and free childcare

The programme will roll out again over the school holidays beginning on Monday, July 22, across Bedford Borough.

It will be available to low-income families who will be offered16 four-hour sessions for each statutory school-aged child up to 16 years old. Every eligible child also receives a free hot meal at each HAF activity session they attend. Vouchers will be sent out on Wednesday, June 19 and bookings will go live the same day.

The nationwide scheme was first created in 2021 with a range of different providers again offering activities including sports, arts and crafts, music, and outdoor adventures.

Activities including sports, arts and crafts, music, and outdoor adventures will be available as part of the programme

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “We’ve changed how we allocate places for our HAF programme this year, to ensure that we reach as many families as possible.

“This reflects how popular our HAF sessions have been, and how much children have enjoyed going to them – but it does mean that children and young people who wish to attend one venue for eight hours on a single day will need to use two voucher credits.

“We’re sure that families across Bedford Borough once again will feel the benefit of this great offer/ We look forward to seeing you there.”

Children in receipt of benefit-related free school meals will automatically receive a HAF voucher.

A full list of activities is available n the council's website

Looked after children, children open to social care or early help, refugees and asylum seekers and children from families with no recourse to public funding may also be eligible – following a referral from a professional.

You do not need to sign up for the HAF programme – if your child is registered for free school meals, you will receive your vouchers automatically. If you believe you may be eligible under different criteria, ask your child’s school or a professional to complete and send off the referral form. Please note that parents are not able to complete referral forms themselves.

Children can be left alone at the activities as all universal sessions operate a ‘drop off/pick up’ system.

Sessions are also suitable for children with SEND or with disabilities with more more information available online.

Bookings can be cancelled (and credits reused) on the system/app, provided you give the clubs at least 48 hours’ notice.