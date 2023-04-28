News you can trust since 1845
Healthcare students from the University of Bedfordshire spend 10 weeks working at Ampthill care home

The students are studying at the University of Bedfordshire

By Hannah WalkerContributor
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST
Students Kylie Sudlow, Theo Cordell, Luca D'agostino and Aisha Ifzal

Four healthcare students gave a friendly boost to an Ampthill Care Home when they spent ten weeks working with residents.

The students from the University of Bedfordshire joined Richmond Manor Care Home, on Dunstable Street, on work experience.

Kylie Sudlow and Theo Cordell are student physiotherapists, and Luca D'agostino and Aisha Ifzal are student occupational therapists.

Home Manager Fiona Smith gave the students a gift. Students Kylie Sudlow, Theo Cordell, Luca D'agostino and Aisha Ifzal

Richmond's wellbeing and lifestyle coach Clare Cook said: "We were all thrilled to have the group here – they had such a positive impact on the residents, as well as the staff.

"Whilst they were learning and contributing to the care offered here at Richmond Manor, we benefitted from their enthusiasm and kindness."

The students are required to carry out work placements as part of their courses, and this is the first time Richmond Manor has worked with the University of Bedfordshire on the initiative.

Resident Eileen Scott said she was delighted with the care she received from the students.

Student Luca bought in a bag of dementia fiddle blankets that his grandmother had made for residents.

She said: "I just want to say how grateful I am for all the support provided to me over these past few weeks.

"I have so appreciated the breathing and stretching exercises. I wish you all every success in your forthcoming exams and wherever your careers take you."

Clare added: "The students have been an amazing addition to the team. They came three days a week, and each took on a caseload of residents to work with 1:1 as well as leading exercise sessions for groups of residents.

"They really went the extra mile and also took on the gardening club while they were here and supported many of our other activities. They certainly went above and beyond their official remit."

