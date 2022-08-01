He was our "beautiful, happy boy" - mother's tribute to son who died in lake near Bedford

The family of a teenager who died after getting into difficulty in a lake in Stewartby have paid tribute.

Kyron Hibbert, 13, was playing in a lake with friends at about 6.45pm on Friday (July 29) when he disappeared under the surface of the water.

They raised the alarm to police who worked with partners to search the lake but his body was recovered in the early hours of Saturday (July 30).

Kyron Hibbert

His mother said: “My son Kyron – a beautiful, happy and healthy boy.

“You were just growing and being independent, but now you are gone so soon.

“We will love and miss you. Until we see you again, my son. God bless you. ”

Detective Constable Sam Ostley said: “This is a truly tragic case which has had a devastating impact on Kyron’s family and friends.

“It is an awful reminder of just how dangerous swimming in open water can be – through the shock of the cold, or currents or objects which may be under the surface.

"We would urge people to stick to designated swimming areas which are supervised by lifeguards.