A "demanding" toddler has adopted a new tactic to get what he wants.

One-year-old Archer has been following in his mum Stacey Jenkins' "bossy" footsteps by ordering his dad, Sam Philipps, 37, a general manager, around.

Stacey, 29, says little Archer began repeating her shouts of 'Sam' after hearing her call her husband when she needed something.

Now the confident toddler calls Sam's name whenever he needs a glass of water before bed or needs his nappy changed - instead of calling him dad.

One-year-old toddler, Archer, his dad, Sam Philipps, 37, and his mum, Stacey Jenkins, 29. Picture: Stacey Jenkins© SWNS

The couple's baby monitor captured the excitable toddler calling out for his dad and Sam's bemused reaction.

Stacey, a stay-at-home mum-of-two, from Kempston, Bedfordshire, said: "I'm quite bossy towards Sam so I might be shouting down and asking for something for Archer and now Archer replicates the same thing.

"It's normally water he wants before bed or when he's demanding something. It is very funny.

"Sam always says he's the third in line in the house at the moment - until our daughter, Lyra, gets a little bit older, then he'll be fourth!

"It's not even me encouraging him. I'll tell him to ask dad for his water and he'll just say 'Sam'. This happens pretty much every day - normally for his nap and he'll demand it by saying 'Sam, water!'.

"The video was the first time he called him Sam to his face. It's just the way he knows in what context to use it.

"He never does it in other situations, then it's daddy, but when he requests something it's Sam. How does he know the difference?"

