Have your say: What do you think Bedford Borough Council's top priorities should be?

Bedford residents are being asked what they think the council’s top priorities to deliver on over the next four years should be.

Bedford Borough Council is working with local partners, organisations, community groups and businesses to develop its Corporate Strategy 2024-27, which outlines the top issues it will deliver on.

The draft strategy sets out the council’s plans across its four core priorities:

Supporting families and the vulnerable

Protecting the environment

Stimulating economic growth

Promoting health and wellbeing

The consultation opened this week and will close on June 28 – it will be analysed and will help the council make a final decision on the corporate plan, which will be considered for adoption in autumn.