Have your say: What do you think Bedford Borough Council's top priorities should be?

You’ve got until the end of June
By Clare Turner
Published 27th Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bedford residents are being asked what they think the council’s top priorities to deliver on over the next four years should be.

Bedford Borough Council is working with local partners, organisations, community groups and businesses to develop its Corporate Strategy 2024-27, which outlines the top issues it will deliver on.

The draft strategy sets out the council’s plans across its four core priorities:

What do you think the council's top priorities for Bedford should be?What do you think the council's top priorities for Bedford should be?
What do you think the council's top priorities for Bedford should be?
Most Popular

Supporting families and the vulnerable

Protecting the environment

Stimulating economic growth

Promoting health and wellbeing

Visit here to have your say

The consultation opened this week and will close on June 28 – it will be analysed and will help the council make a final decision on the corporate plan, which will be considered for adoption in autumn.

Councillor Jim Weir, deputy mayor, said: “By asking residents and groups to offer their views and comments via this consultation, we can make sure it focuses on the areas which matter most to them.”

Related topics:Bedford Borough CouncilBedford