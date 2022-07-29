Have your say over cycle new routes in Ampthill and Flitwick

What do you think of the current cycling and walking routes in Ampthill and Flitwick?

Central Beds Council wants to hear your ideas as it helps shape a Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan.

A dedicated online platform displays an aspirational cycling map for the two towns.

Make sure you have your say

The proposed routes form a network that avoids busy roads and meandering detours and connects the two towns.

The routes also link to surrounding villages and amenities including Ampthill Park, schools, shops, leisure facilities and Flitwick railway station.

People are being asked to add comments on the platform and provide other ideas for where improvements or additional routes are needed.

Two public events – one this weekend – are also planned where people can get involved:

Flitwick Library - Saturday 30 (July 30) from 10am to 2pm

Ampthill Library - Saturday, August 20 from 10am to 2pm