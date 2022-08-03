Bedford Borough Community Safety Partnership (CSP) has launched a public survey to assess crime and anti-social behaviour

Bedford borough residents are being asked to share their concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

The Bedford Borough Community Safety Partnership (CSP) has launched a public survey to assess crime and anti-social behaviour in the borough and help develop priorities for the Community Safety Plan 2023-26.

The survey will run until the end of September.

The CSP is made up of a number of different local organisations, including the borough council, Bedfordshire Police, the Fire & Rescue Service, the Probation Service, and local health leaders.

It works with housing associations, local businesses and voluntary/community organisations to tackle crime, disorder, anti-social behaviour, drug and alcohol misuse, and to increase people’s perceptions about safety and well-being in the borough.

The public consultation is part of the CSP’s strategic assessment to develop priorities for the new plan.

It asks how safe people feel in their local area, and in the town centre, and if they have experienced any crime or anti-social behaviour,.

Also included are wider questions about experiences of, and perceptions of, these issues within parts of the borough.

The new priorities will be agreed by the CSP Strategic Board, of which Bedfordshire Police and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) are key partners.

The CSP Plan for 2023-2026 will be launched in April 2023.

The priorities for the current plan (2020 to 2023) centre around anti-social behaviour, protecting people with vulnerabilities from harm, and building confidence in the communities.

When asked how the CSP is progressing against its current priorities, a council spokesperson said: “Progress is monitored by performance reporting at Quarterly CSP strategic board meetings.

“There has been significant progress with activities and actions across the partnership to tackle issues and support vulnerable communities within the Borough.

“As we approach the remainder of the current CSP Plan 2020-23, objectives and priorities will be reviewed to inform future priority setting for the new CSP Plan 2023-26.”

The council spokesperson added that over the last two years the CSP has delivered two Safer Streets initiatives, in conjunction with the OPCC and Home Office.

These are in the Midland Road area, and in the Harpur, Queens Park and Cauldwell wards (with the Town Centre).

More information on the CSP can be found on the council’s website.

The online consultation, which ends on September 30, can be found here.