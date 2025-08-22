Residents across Bedfordshire are being invited to have their say on the future of health services in the area.

The review, which runs until September 14, wants to hear from people living and working in the county about the future of community and mental health services.

As part of the review residents are being invited to comment on and make suggestions as to how services which cost the National Health Service around £400 million a year, could be delivered differently.

Figures predict that the population of the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board area could rise by more than a quarter within the next 20 years.

Local health leaders say they are keen to hear from residents with conditions such as autism, ADHD, diabetes, lung disease and dementia set to become increasingly prevalent.

Chief executive of the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board Felicity Cox said: “Surging demand, a fast-growing population and the Government’s new 10-Year Plan for Health mean we want to think differently about the services we provide and how we do so.

“We are committed to involving residents in the work we undertake, so that their voices are heard.

“This is an ongoing process across a range of healthcare services which we commission on their behalf.

“There will be no significant change to the way residents access services as we work on the re-design of future services, and we want to hear from people who use our services often, so we can ensure that service users’ thoughts and experiences are included in the changes we expect to make in future.”

Anyone interested in sharing their views can take part in an online survey, or attend either an online or in-person focus group.

A focus group is taking place in Dunstable on Wednesday August 27 between 1pm and 3pm at Dunstable Community Halls on High Street North in Dunstable, and on Tuesday September 2 between 10am and midday at the Bunyan Meeting Place on Mill Street in Bedford.

