Have your say on polling districts in Central Bedfordshire

Central Bedfordshire Council is conducting a review of its polling places and polling districts.

The review is an ideal opportunity for electors, community groups and other interested people to share their opinions on the existing polling district boundaries, polling places, and polling stations and, where possible, suggest alternative solutions.

Although a review is carried out every five years, it does not prevent changes being made at any time between reviews.

To have your say, fill out a questionnaire online at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/consultations. The consultation is open until December 11, 2019.

Residents can also get a paper copy of the questionnaire by post or e-mail at: Electoral Services, Priory House, Monks Walk, Chicksands SG17 5TQ or electoral.registration@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk