Have your say on new residential development in Bedford Heights

Residents are being invited to a public consultation on Thursday (April 28) to discuss a new residential development.

IMPAKT Housing & Support and Verve Properties are hosting the event to get your views on the proposals.

They hope to build 36 one-bedroom homes over a section of the car park to the east of the Bedford Heights site, off Brickhill Drive.

Bedford Heights

In a letter from IMPAKT Housing & Support’s Paul Hunt and Tim Pain from Verve Properties, residents were promised any questions they may have about the draft plans would be answered during the event.

And that the responses would “inform the preparation of our proposals for the site before the submission of a planning application later this year”.

You can drop in anytime between 5.30pm and 7.30pm to Bedford Heights, via the main reception, in Brickhill Drive.