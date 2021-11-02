Have your say on new housing development solely for renters on outskirts of Bedford

People are being asked to have their say on proposals for a new housing development aimed just at renters.

The scheme, called Present Made of Mill View, is at Thickthorn Farm, just north of Houghton Conquest and south of Wixams Park - and will be complemented by a large country park.

It will include up to 650 homes, a primary school, children’s play spaces and sports pitches, a community barn for local services, as well as a 87-acre country park.

How the country park at Mill View will look

The site - which received outline planning permission in 2019 - is being built by Present Made, a developer of purpose-built family homes specifically designed specifically for Generation Rent.

Alan Penfold, executive director at Present Made, said: “Present Made of Mill View will provide high quality new homes that cater for renters of all ages and stages of life, and that allow them to really put down roots. Renting doesn’t have to be temporary.

“Our plans are to create places with more useable public open spaces, and greater affordable housing options that promote sustainable living, wellness and a sense of community.

“We are aiming for the homes themselves to be low carbon smart homes, set in an environment that helps residents live safe and healthy lives.”

How Mill View will look

A consultation period is now open. Residents can share their feedback here or by attending virtual meetings on November 10 and 11 at 7pm - sign up here

Alternatively, you can call 0800 448 0857 or write to FREEPOST Mill View Consultation to request further information in hard copy.

The new country park will be the first part to be completed - creating a landscape buffer between the development and Houghton Conquest.