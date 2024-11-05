Have your say on latest plans for Bedford's Greyfriars junction with series of drop-in events
Gone will be the large roundabout and in its place will be traffic lights, new cycle lanes and pedestrian crossings.
It’s all part of the council’s £2.31 million Transporting Bedford 2030 project – and you can have a look at the plans and have your say this week.
First up, there’ll be a stall in the Harpur Suite today (Tuesday) between 4-6pm.
Or you can pop along to Bedford Bus Station between noon and 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday).
If you can’t make either of those dates, there’ll be a stall in the Harpur Centre on Saturday between noon and 2pm.
Bedfordshire Police is also contributing £250,000 to the cost of the project – but many residents are already frustrated with the council and took to social media over the consultation.
One resident said: “Oh my word, do you not understand traffic lights create congestion – look at the rest of this God forsaken town.”
While another said: “Traffic lights make money for someone. Who is that someone? No-one knows. When a roundabout is made, it make less money.”
With another chiming in: “What could possibly go wrong? You would think lessons would be learnt after the horrendous ‘congestion caused for no benefit project’ on the High Street, but seems no.”