Have your say on latest plans for Bedford's Greyfriars junction with series of drop-in events

Bedford's Greyfriars junction (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)

The council is hosting three drop-in events this week starting today (Tuesday) to showcase plans for Greyfriars junction.

Gone will be the large roundabout and in its place will be traffic lights, new cycle lanes and pedestrian crossings.

It’s all part of the council’s £2.31 million Transporting Bedford 2030 project – and you can have a look at the plans and have your say this week.

First up, there’ll be a stall in the Harpur Suite today (Tuesday) between 4-6pm.

Or you can pop along to Bedford Bus Station between noon and 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday).

If you can’t make either of those dates, there’ll be a stall in the Harpur Centre on Saturday between noon and 2pm.

Bedfordshire Police is also contributing £250,000 to the cost of the project – but many residents are already frustrated with the council and took to social media over the consultation.

One resident said: “Oh my word, do you not understand traffic lights create congestion – look at the rest of this God forsaken town.”

While another said: “Traffic lights make money for someone. Who is that someone? No-one knows. When a roundabout is made, it make less money.”

With another chiming in: “What could possibly go wrong? You would think lessons would be learnt after the horrendous ‘congestion caused for no benefit project’ on the High Street, but seems no.”