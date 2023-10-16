Have your say on future of electric vehicle charging points across Bedford

Survey will help gauge development and placement of public charge-points

Electric vehicle users are being invited to take part in a survey on the current state of EV charging infrastructure across Bedford.

With EVs set to become more widely used, the council says feedback from the survey will play a pivotal role in shaping the future development and placement of public charge-points.

Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment, highways, and transport, said: "We encourage all electric vehicle users in Bedford Borough to take a few moments and participate in this important survey. Residents’ feedback is invaluable in shaping the future of EV charging infrastructure in our community.

“By understanding the needs and preferences of local EV users, we can make well-informed decisions that will benefit both current and future EV users and lead to an efficient charging network for Bedford Borough."

The Government is allocating funding to local authorities to expand the network of public charge-points for electric vehicles and develop an effective strategy for EV charging.

Further information and survey details are available by visiting the Bedford Borough Council website.

Chargepoints are available in many council-run car parks, and at on-street locations in some residential areas of Bedford borough. These total nearly 40 rapid chargepoints, more than 70 standard chargepoints and four slow chargepoints.