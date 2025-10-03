Have your say on Council Tax Reduction Scheme in Bedford Borough​​​​​​​

Are you paying too much council tax or believe you could be entitled to a reduction?

If the answer is yes you can help to decide what council tax support will be available for people on low incomes next year.

Bedford Borough Council is consulting on its Council Tax Reduction Scheme, which allows for discounts of up to 100% on council tax depending on people’s personal circumstances, or up to 82% in more expensive properties.

However, the council is facing significant financial pressures, which means it is reviewing all spending.

Currently around 10,500 people receive Council Tax Support Discount in Bedford Borough, and around 7,200 of these people are of working age. The gross cost of the working age scheme in 2025/26 is £9.8million, including the discount for the share of council tax which goes to the police, fire service and parish councils.

Any changes would not affect people of pensionable age, as their entitlement to a Council Tax Support discount is prescribed by government legislation.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said; “Please let us know your thoughts on the proposals set out in the consultation and any comments, ideas or alternative suggestions you may have.

“The proposals and consultation document can be found on our website.

“The consultation will run until Wednesday, November 12. You can also have your say by filling out a paper form which can be collected from all Bedford libraries during staffed hours, the Bedford Borough Hub Horne Lane, or Borough Hall reception in Cauldwell Street.”