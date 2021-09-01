Have you seen this missing teenager from Bedford?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help to find Kyshana-Rose Belhouchet.

She went missing from her home address in Bedford at 10pm yesterday (Tuesday).

She is known to frequent Putnoe, Goldington and Kempston.

Kyshana-Rose Belhouchet

Kyshana-Rose is described as 5ft 7in, of slim build with long straight hair coloured brunette and light blonde.