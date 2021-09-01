Have you seen this missing teenager from Bedford?
Police release picture of her
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 5:24 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 5:26 pm
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help to find Kyshana-Rose Belhouchet.
She went missing from her home address in Bedford at 10pm yesterday (Tuesday).
She is known to frequent Putnoe, Goldington and Kempston.
Kyshana-Rose is described as 5ft 7in, of slim build with long straight hair coloured brunette and light blonde.
If you have any information, call 101 or report it online with the reference 47 of 31 August.