Have you seen missing teenager who is believed to be in Bedford?
He went missing from Sandy on August 27
Police are appealing for information about missing teenager Daniel.
The 16-year-old went missing from Sandy on August 27, and is believed to be in Bedford.
He is described as 5ft 11in, slim, and was seen wearing a blue durag and black coat.
Anyone with information, should call Police on 101 and quote reference 416 of 27 August.
> A durag is a close-fitting cloth tied around the top of the head to protect the hair.