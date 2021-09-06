Have you seen missing teenager from Bedford?
Police are concerned for her welfare
Monday, 6th September 2021, 5:25 pm
Updated
Monday, 6th September 2021, 5:26 pm
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Dominika.
The 17-year-old was last seen in the Norse Road area of Bedford yesterday afternoon (Sunday) and officers are concerned for her welfare.
She has long brown hair and was wearing jeans and a top and had a handbag.
Anyone with info should call 101 or report it online quoting reference MPC/1940/21.