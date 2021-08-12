Have you seen missing Bedford teenager?

Police are appealing for the public's to help find a missing 15-year-old boy from Bedford.

Ryley was reported missing yesterday (Wednesday).

He is described as approximately 5ft 4ins’ and of medium build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with black writing on the front, grey Nike jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Have you seen missing Ryley? (C) Bedfordshire Police

He might be using a grey mountain bike for transport.

Ryley has links in the St Albans and Watford areas of Hertfordshire.