Have you seen missing Bedford teenager?
The 15-year-old was reported missing yesterday (Wednesday)
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 4:35 pm
Police are appealing for the public's to help find a missing 15-year-old boy from Bedford.
Ryley was reported missing yesterday (Wednesday).
He is described as approximately 5ft 4ins’ and of medium build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with black writing on the front, grey Nike jogging bottoms and black trainers.
He might be using a grey mountain bike for transport.
Ryley has links in the St Albans and Watford areas of Hertfordshire.
If you have seen Ryley or have information on his whereabouts please get in touch online, or call 101, quoting reference number MPC/1712/21.