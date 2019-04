Officers are concerned for the welfare of a 42-year-old man, who has been reported missing from Bedford yesterday (Wednesday).

Adam Reeve was last seen leaving the Tesco store on Midland Road at around 5.15pm and heading towards Prebend Street.

Have you seen Adam?

He is described as around 5’11’’ and slim with a beard. He was wearing a green jacket, jeans and brown boots.

He is also believed to have a grey hoody with him.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference 311 of 24 April.