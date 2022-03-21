Have you seen missing 82-year-old from Bedford?
Officers are concerned for his welfare
By Clare Turner
Monday, 21st March 2022, 5:45 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st March 2022, 5:46 pm
Bedfordshire Police are appealing your help to find missing 82-year-old Abdul.
He has been missing since earlier this afternoon from Foxglove Way, Bedford and officers are concerned for his welfare.
Abdul is described as around 5ft 4in with white hair. He is believed to be wearing a blue fleece and grey tracksuit bottoms, with black shoes and a religious prayer hat.
Anyone who has information should call police on 101 quoting reference 273 of 21 March or report it online