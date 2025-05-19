Have you always wanted a classic car? You're in luck as Millbrook Proving Ground to host auctions

Who doesn’t love a classic car?

Well, now you’ll get the chance to see how cars are meant to be – up close and personal – with not one but two classic car auctions at Millbrook.

H&H Classics is hosting the sales at the UTAC Millbrook Proving Ground after switching venues from the Imperial War Museum in Duxford.

It’s a cracker of a venue as the site has a rich motoring heritage stretching back to the 60s – and is no stranger to the odd film crew or two.

Millbrook Proving Ground

Confirmed early entries to the sales starting on June 25 are:

1960 Mercedes-Benz 190SL

1957 Bentley S1 Continental Fastback

1971 Aston Martin DBS V8

1974 Jaguar E-Type V12 Roadster

Colette McKay, managing director at H&H Classics, said: “Millbrook is synonymous with the automotive industry having been used for decades by many vehicle manufacturers as part of their development programmes, and has even been used in some iconic motoring moments in cinematic history.

“With great access and a host of other exciting features, we are confident that the new venue will be warmly received by both buyers and sellers alike, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our first sale there in June.”

Kirsty Andrews, UTAC UK vice president, said: “We are delighted to have H&H Classics join us at UTAC Millbrook as our partner for classic vehicle sales.

“It’s an obvious extension of the type of event we are involved in, allowing new visitors to our site, to enjoy our facilities and experience our prestigious venue. I know H&H will host fantastic sales here for what we hope will be a long-term agreement.”

Classic car owners looking to enter a vehicle into the auction should call H&H on 01925 210035.

