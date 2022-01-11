Has your Bedford hospitality or leisure business been affected by the Omicron variant?

Applications for the new Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant are now open on the council's website

The amount eligible businesses will receive are:

Qualifying businesses with a rateable value of £15,000 or less on 30 December 2021, will receive a one-off grant of £2,667

Qualifying businesses with a rateable value over £15,000 and less than £51,000 on 30 December 2021, will receive a one-off grant of £4,000

Qualifying businesses with a rateable value of £51,000 or above on 30 December 2021, will receive a one-off grant of £6,000

Business within Bedford borough, which occupy a property they pay business rates on and fall within the hospitality, accommodation and leisure business sectors may be eligible for this grant.

Visit here to find out more about eligibility and apply.

Cllr Michael Headley, portfolio holder for finance, said: “We know these are uncertain times for local businesses, and we have distributed this last half a million pounds from the previous Additional Restrictions Grant Fund to those businesses which have been most affected as well as to organisations that provide support for businesses.