Harry Potter weekend in Bedford could prove magical

Calling all witches, wizards and warlocks - a Harry Potter-themed weekend looks set to put a spell on you.

During the weekend of October 9 and 10, you'll get the chance to have a critter encounter, enjoy an owl flying display, even have a go at flying an owl as well as take part in a Harry Potter quiz.

The fun takes place at Herring Green Activity Farm in Wilstead - an what's more, children are welcome to come in fancy dress as they'll be prizes for best wizard and witch.

Hogwarts? No, it's Wilstead

There's also a chance to join the Harry Potter Wizarding Class where you can create your own magical glow in the dark lava lamp - or even your own wizard wand that lights up.