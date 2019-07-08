Harpur Centre shoppers have a heart for good causes

Great Ormond Street Hospital and the St Francis Children’s Society are set to benefit following fundraising activities at The Harpur Centre

From Friday 28th June until Monday 1st July, a stunning ice sculpture appeared on the mall as part of the fundraising activities for the national charity drive One Great Day.

The ice sculpture containing Harpur’s “Heart” as the centrepiece was situated on the mall from Friday 28th June. Shoppers were then invited to guess the length of time it would take for the ice to melt enough to reveal the heart and the person with the closest guess would win an amazing prize kindly donated by the Centre’s retailers.

At the event 86 shoppers pledged their guesses and Tammy Bailey from Bedford was crowned the winner.

Samantha Laycock, centre manager at the Harpur Centre, commented: “The Harpur Centre team were delighted to take part in OGD for the first time. It’s important for us as a Centre to host free events which are not only fun for all the family but also allow us to champion two great causes and give back to the community we live in.”