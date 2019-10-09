Harlington students will showcase their positive message designs at fashion show

Students from Harlington Upper School will be hosting a fashion show in Bedford's Harpur Shopping Mall on Thursday, October 10, to showcase their designs.

The group have been working with Hannah Brown, who is leading the project across the county, to create positive messages about body confidence.

The mannequin of messages from the students has been turned into clothes that will go on display at the fashion show

Hannah, who used to suffer with an eating disorder, wants to use her personal experience to spread the message and help people feel happy in their bodies.

She said: "It is about body confidence and being happy in your own body, which is really important, that is the message I want to get across, it is sad that so many young people are not happy in their own bodies.

"I want to try and change that with this project."

The project started in May, every student and member of staff at the school wrote a message promoting body confidence, acceptance and pride.

The group then cut the fabric, donated by parents and local charity shops, into over 900 squares and the messages were wrote onto the fabric.

The fabric was then pinned on to mannequins and turned into clothing, which will be on display at the fashion show on World Mental Health Day, on Thursday, October 10.

Hannah said: "It will be a spectacular show on Thursday, it has been months of hard work, the project started back in May with the students from Harlington, I want them to pass the message about body confidence on to other schools.

"Nerves are definitely flying around in the lead up to the event, but we are all so excited to see the project coming together.

"The students are going to be taking responsibility for meeting and greeting the public on the day, some are doing makeup for the models whilst others are concentrating on photography.

"It is a really great celebration not only of the clothes but of the skills each student is bringing.

"The message that we are hoping to get across is simply that every person should be celebrated for who they are, what they have achieved, and will no doubt go on to achieve."

The fashion show will be from 4.30pm till 5.30pm and it is a public event.