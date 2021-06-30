Grandparents launch online appeal to help 21-month-old Bedford granddaughter who has rare cancer

Caring grandparents Dawn and Richard Garrod-Smith have set up an online fundraising page to help their grandchild.

21-month-old Aubrey was diagnosed with a rare cancer earlier this year - and unable to see their beloved granddaughter due to endless months of lockdown, Dawn and Richard felt they had to do something constructive to help.

So the couple have set up a Just Giving page to ease the financial pressure on Aubrey's parents - Anna Garrod and Paul Line, of Wootton.

Dawn said: ""We just don't know where the finances are coming from. We are trying to get people on board and raise money - we are trying to raise £30,000.

"We live in Lincolnshire, so it's very difficult for us."

Anna and Paul have been unable to work as they take turns to be by Aubrey’s bedside - as well as look after their other child Harry.

Aubrey has been undergoing intensive chemotherapy which could go on for another 12 months.

Aubrey and her big brother, Harry

Mum Anna said on the fundraising page: "Never take for granted your family, your health, your normal day to day life, it can change in an instant.

"For me time stood still on 16th January, when I was told my baby girl had a tumour on her lung, I knew right there that that my world had crashed right in front of me and I had to be the strongest mummy I could ever be for my little Aubrey."

She went on to say: "Of course with our enemy Covid-19 in full swing, this has meant that my family now has split into two with only one parent being allowed to stay with Aubrey on the ward, mummy does seven days and then daddy takes over for seven days for as long as this journey takes us."

Moved by the family's story, people have already donated cash and left encouraging messages.

Dawn said: "Someone donated £1,000 while another person donated £1 - they both mean just as much to us. We are keeping positive."