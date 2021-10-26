Graduates offered £25k job with Bedford Borough Council

Are you a graduate who wants to make a difference in the community and excel in your career?

The National Graduate Development Programme (NGDP) has opened its recruitment drive for a new cohort, starting autumn 2022, and Bedford Borough Council is looking to hire two graduates who live, work or study in Bedford.

The successful candidates will be employed on a two-year fixed term contract, with a starting salary of £25,991.

Bedford Borough Council

The NGDP enables passionate graduates to complete a fully-funded postgraduate qualification in leadership and management, whilst undertaking a number of placements across council departments.

Ben Woodfine, second year national management trainee at Bedford Borough Council, said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to learn about different areas of the council, make a positive difference to the area I live in and gain a masters level qualification in leadership and management.

"I’ve worked alongside some truly inspirational and supportive people on a range of fascinating projects that have allowed me to take responsibility, grow my knowledge, understanding and confidence and demonstrate real results that benefit our communities.”

To be eligible participants must:

- live, work or study in Bedford borough

- have obtained a 2.2 undergraduate degree in any subject by summer 2022

- have the right to work in the UK without employer sponsorship (successful applicants will be required to provide documentary evidence of their entitlement to work in the UK (in accordance with the Immigration, Asylum and Nationality Act 2006). The NGDP is unable to apply to sponsor a visa for candidates who do not have the right to work in the UK).