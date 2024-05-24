The Embankment at Bedford is always a blaze of colour in spring when the tulips are at the best. And every year when the blooms are over, the Council invites local community groups to have the bulbs for replanting in their area.

It has more than 33,000 bulbs to distribute to community groups like parish councils, schools, religious groups, community gardens, care homes, hospices and resident associations.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher said: “This year the tulips planted along The Embankment created a breathtaking display.

"With the blooms now over, we’re delighted to offer the bulbs to local community groups. This initiative not only beautifies our borough but also fosters community spirit as groups come together to plant and nurture these bulbs.”

Anyone interested in receiving some should contact [email protected] by Wednesday (May 29), stating the group they represent and the intended location.