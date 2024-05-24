Grab some free tulip bulbs - courtesy of Bedford Council
It has more than 33,000 bulbs to distribute to community groups like parish councils, schools, religious groups, community gardens, care homes, hospices and resident associations.
Councillor Sarah Gallagher said: “This year the tulips planted along The Embankment created a breathtaking display.
"With the blooms now over, we’re delighted to offer the bulbs to local community groups. This initiative not only beautifies our borough but also fosters community spirit as groups come together to plant and nurture these bulbs.”
Anyone interested in receiving some should contact [email protected] by Wednesday (May 29), stating the group they represent and the intended location.
One of the reasons that council doesn’t reuse the bulbs is that they are unlikely to flower as well in their second year. While they’ll look lovely wherever they’re planted, they would not meet the required standard for the formal annual bedding display along The Embankment.