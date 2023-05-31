Grab a bargain at the Bedford Jumble Garage Sale Trail and raise funds for charity​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

If you’re a fan of car boot or jumble sales then the Bedford (South) Jumble/Garage Sale Trail initiative is for you.

The community event is run like a car boot sale with the neighbourhood getting together to hold garage sales on the same day. But rather than visiting one site people are invited to travel around the area to meet local sellers, grab some bargains and maybe discover something new in their locality.

The sales provide fun-filled days for both buyers and sellers and perhaps most importantly, keep useable items out of landfill.

Help support the Bedford (South) Jumble/Garage Sale Trail on June 3

Michelle Tuck, organiser of the Bedford (South) event, said: “The sale trail idea started after Covid hit and we couldn’t hold car boot sales.

"I’ve always been involved in voluntary work and set this up after seeing similar jumble sale trails were being held in other areas so thought I’d start one up for our community.

"The sale on Saturday will be our fifth event and so far we've got about nearly 30 sellers taking part, so hope it goes well. We’ll be raising funds for the London Road Methodist Church charity.

“It’s like a car boot sale but those taking part have the sale at their own homes, so no need to load your car, travel to site, offload and then reload what doesn't sell, plus you have all your own amenities at hand.

"This is a local community event where money raised goes straight back into the community.”

Michelle, who lives off Meadowseet Drive, Bedford, added: “To date funds raised have gone to various charity groups including donating food to residents affected by the fatal Redwood Grove fire in Bedford last summer.”

Areas covered by the sale trail include Mile Road, London Road, Harrowden Road, Elstow Road, Meadowsweet Drive, and Abbeyfields. Sellers contribute £5 to charity but keep all proceeds from items sold.

Those interested in taking part can contact Michelle via her facebook page here.

The sale will be held on Saturday, June 3 from 11am to 3pm with a second jumble/garage sale trail to be held on Sunday, August 13.