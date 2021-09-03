GP patient survey: Here's how you rated doctors’ surgeries in Bedford since pandemic began

In a year when GP appointments were more likely to be a phone call than a face-to-face meeting, it seems patients’ satisfaction with their surgeries has remained high.

That’s according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

Earlier this year, Bedford Today revealedthe best rated GPs BEFORE the pandemic.

But in this latest the survey, 2.4 million people were contacted from January to April of this year to see how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst surgeries in Bedford and beyond.

Across the country, 83 per cent of people described their overall experience as ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’, slightly higher than last year’s rate of 81.8 per cent.

But two-in-five (42 per cent) admitted to avoiding making an appointment when they had needed one.

The most common reason for this was not wanting to be a burden on the NHS, followed by not wanting to catch Covid.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group area.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said they were ‘very good/poor’.

1. Rothesay Surgery There were 318 survey forms sent out to patients at Rothesay Surgery. The response rate was 45%. Of these, 83.66% said it was very good and 1.41% said it was very poor

2. Greensand Surgery, Ampthill There were 262 survey forms sent out to patients at Greensand Surgery. The response rate was 49%. Of these, 64.55% said it was very good and 0.85% said it was very poor

3. Harrold Medical Practice There were 260 survey forms sent out to patients at Harrold Medical Practice. The response rate was 47%. Of these, 64.50% said it was very good and 0% said it was very poor

4. Oliver Street Surgery, Ampthill There were 310 survey forms sent out to patients at Oliver Street Surgery. The response rate was 43%. Of these, 61.08% said it was very good and 0% said it was very poor